Kasm Workspaces CE is a no-cost version of the Professional/Enterprise container streaming platform for individual users, non-profit organizations, and businesses wanting to test the platform. Workspaces CE has nearly all the same features as the paid versions with community based support.
Stream desktops, browsers and applications directly to your browser. Deliver digital workspaces using our open-source web-native rendering technology to establish a modern devops-enabled delivery of our open-source docker image library.
Desktop access in seconds - on any device, from any
location, securely though the web browser.
Keep your web browsing secure, private, and non-attributable
with no risk of compromising your endpoint.
Effortlessly stream containerized applications to any browser
and let the Kasm platform handle the hard work.
Workspaces can be customized with your applications, configurations, and security controls, providing you remote access to your resources, from anywhere and on any device.
Individuals and non-profit organizations are free to use Kasm Workspaces Community Edition for free. Documentation, training, and community support is available to everyone.
Kasm Technologies is committed to supporting the open-source community, so we have made all of our Workspaces images and the Workspaces container streaming technology available on Docker Hub and GitHub.
Workspaces is wherever the work is. Log in from any modern web browser. Host the entire stack on-premise, in your private cloud, or have us host it for you (SaaS).
Workspaces are delivered through Docker containers, rather than full stack virtual machines, dramatically reducing platform resource requirements and enabling sessions to boot in seconds, rather than minutes.
The Workspaces platform handles all aspects of cybersecurity: single sign-on/2-factor authentication, data loss prevention (DLP), security groups, logging, and web filtering.
Kasm Workspaces is just a couple of clicks away. Start here to download, deploy and customize.